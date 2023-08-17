A child called 911 as his parents overdosed. Their accused drug dealer faces manslaughter.

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and other offenses after he is alleged to have fled the scene as two parents overdosed on fentanyl in front of their child, officials announced Wednesday.

Terrell Peters, 27, of Marstons Mills was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on charges including manslaughter, distribution of a class A substance and reckless endangerment of a child in connection with a fatal overdose on April 10, 2022.

According to a statement from Danielle Whitney, a spokesperson for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office, Peters was with a man and woman, having supplied them with fentanyl, when the two overdosed on April 9, 2022. Peters told their 9-year-old son to call 911 and fled the scene, according to the statement.

Barnstable District Court

Barnstable police received a call around 7:30 p.m. that night from the boy, Whitney said in the Wednesday statement, and responded along with emergency rescuers. Both parents were brought to Cape Cod Hospital, where the father, Kelby Karnes, was pronounced dead early the next morning, according to the statement. The mother was resuscitated.

Peters was found by police to have distributed the fentanyl to the two, according to the statement. He was arraigned on the charges on Wednesday in district court, Whitney confirmed by phone Thursday, and returns to court on Sept. 13. He is being held on $50,000 cash bail, according to the statement.

The matter is still under investigation, Whitney said, by state police detectives and Barnstable police.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Accused Marstons Mills fentanyl dealer charged in Cape overdose death