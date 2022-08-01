Child called 911, reported mother shot in Loveland shooting Thursday, police say

A child of the woman killed in last week's shooting incident in Loveland that ended in Erie called police to say their mother had been shot, according to a timeline of the incident released by Loveland police.

Police say two people were killed in a shooting at a residence in the area of Aries Drive and Pavo Court in east Loveland, and the shooter left the area and fatally shot himself in a field in Erie later that day.

Four children were safely removed from the house, according to police, and a teen and adult woman died.

A 12-year-old and 14-year-old at the house called police just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to report there had been a shooting in their home, according a news release from Loveland police.

The 12-year-old told police their mother had been shot.

The first officers arrived on scene four minutes after the first call and immediately found the 14-year-old, along with a 16-year-old with gunshot wounds. Officers began immediate lifesaving efforts, according to the news release.

The 16-year-old was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Fatal crash:Man driving electric scooter killed in Mulberry Street crash

Other officers arrived minutes later and went to the back of the residence, where they safely removed a 2-year-old from the backyard, according to the news release.

More officers who were stationed at the front door called out for anyone else still in the house to identify themselves. They saw a 5-year-old standing at the top of the steps and were able to safely remove the child from the house.

The 12-year-old caller was hiding in a lower-level bedroom closet and told 911 dispatch that they were not sure if the shooter was still in the house. Officers formed a contact team and went inside to rescue the 12-year-old safely, according to the news release.

Once inside the residence, officers found a 41-year-old woman dead.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office had not released the identities and causes of death for the two people killed as of Monday afternoon.

Story continues

Police identified a suspect and located his phone signal in Erie. About the same time, a person in the same area called 911 to report a man carrying a long gun. A law enforcement helicopter located the suspect and confirmed he had a gun pointed at himself, according to the news release.

At 5:13 p.m., officers in the helicopter reported the man had shot himself. He was declared dead at the scene.

The Weld County Coroner's Office has not released the man's identity or cause of death as of Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Loveland shooting: Child called 911, reported mother shot, police say