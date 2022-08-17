Child calls 911 to report man and woman fatally shot in St. Paul residence

Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in a St. Paul residence after they were notified by a child who called 911 Tuesday night.

Officers did not arrest anyone and aren’t seeking suspects, according to police.

The child who called 911 at 9:15 p.m. reported two people were shot and killed in the 2000 block of California Avenue in the Northern Hayden Heights neighborhood of the Greater East Side.

Paramedics pronounced the pair dead at the scene.

Investigators and crime scene analysts continued collecting evidence as of early Wednesday. Police called the case a “tragic incident” in a press release, which didn’t include additional information about the circumstances.

Police said they will release the names of the people who died after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office conducts autopsies.

