Child care centers to open on Tarrant County College campuses in $12.1 million project

A $12.1 million project to open two child care centers at Tarrant County College District’s south and northwest campuses will come to fruition next year after the Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal agreement this week, contributing more than $8 million toward the early childhood education project.

The centers will provide infant, toddler and preschool services through Child Care Associates, one of the largest child development programs in North Texas. This includes a focus on Early Head Start, which provides free child care to low-income families with children ages 0 to 3.

The county’s contribution comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds, while the college district is covering the balance from its five-year capital improvement plan and providing the facility spaces.

“This one-time funding was a blessing to our community,” said Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks. “It allowed us to create infrastructure in several areas, and child care is one of the areas that we picked. This enabled us to partner with Child Care Associates and create these two new child care centers at Tarrant County College.”

Kara Waddell, president and CEO of Child Care Associates, applauded the partnerships making the child care facilities possible.

“With 55 years of experience serving families with young children in our community, we’re thrilled to provide the developmentally appropriate services children need to thrive while also meeting the needs of parents earning a credential or degree or who are working. Together with TCCD, we’re building a two-generation pipeline of talent,” she said.

College officials in a statement described the incoming facilities as a way to improve the attendance of students who are parents and expand early education opportunities for children of college employees and nearby community members.

“No student should have to abandon the college dream because of rising child care costs or lack of access to quality options,” Chancellor Elva LeBlanc said. “With quality child care centers right on our own campuses, TCCD Trailblazers won’t have to.”

The proposed square footage of each facility, in southeast Fort Worth near Forest Hill and northwest Fort Worth near Meacham International Airport, is 13,000-15,000 square feet, according to college officials. Each center will house eight classrooms and outdoor play areas, but it remains to be seen how many children will be able to be accommodated in total.

“A child’s learning begins well before arriving at school,” LeBlanc added. “Research confirms that the most accelerated brain development takes place when children are infants and toddlers. At TCC we accelerate success for our students. We’re delighted that we can do the same for their children starting at birth.”