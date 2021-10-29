Child care provider charged with assault

Oct. 29—SLEEPY EYE — A child care provider in Sleepy Eye is charged after a baby in her care sustained multiple bruises.

Mckenzie Marie Bode, 27, was charged with felony assault and gross misdemeanor child endangerment Thursday in Brown County District Court.

A 6-month-old at Bode's in-home day care sustained bruises on her face, legs and shoulders and broken blood vessels in her ears Sept. 23, according to a court complaint.

Bode told the baby's mother and a Sleepy Eye police investigator another child hit the baby in the face with a sippy cup.

Doctors at the New Ulm Medical Center believed a cup could not have caused the injuries, the charges say.

The state has suspended Bode's license to provide child care.