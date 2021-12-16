Child care provider charged with second assault

Dec. 15—SLEEPY EYE — A former Sleepy Eye child care provider is now accused of abusing a second infant in her care.

Mckenzie Marie Bode, 27, was charged with felony assault, and gross misdemeanor child endangerment Tuesday in Brown County District Court.

The mother of a 7-month-old reported the baby sustained a bruise on his forehead and a scratch on his lip while at Bode's in-home day care in late August and early September. The mother said Bode told her the boy injured himself on a bouncy and by hitting himself, according to a court complaint.

The mother came forward after learning Bode was charged with assaulting another infant in her care in October.

A doctor who specializes in child abuse reviewed photographs the mother had taken of her baby's injuries and said they likely were not self-inflicted, the charges say.

The state suspended Bode's license to provide child care after the first allegation.