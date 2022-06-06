Child charged after igniting massive fire that torched a playground, MD official says

A child was arrested after an official said they ignited a massive fire that torched a playground in Maryland.

The blaze caused $75,000 worth of damage after leaving the playground equipment charred and unusable in Poolesville on June 5, according to a statement and photos shared by Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

Update - Arson Arrest. 1 juvenile arrested & charged (released to & in custody of parents), Paper bag & sandwich container set on fire underneath playground equipment. It ignited the rubber mulch, & damaged playground equipment. Total loss $75K https://t.co/NWvlCdrZDy pic.twitter.com/KvUnv6ktA5 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 6, 2022

Now, the child, whose age was not specified, is facing an arson charge, Piringer said. They were released to their parents’ custody following an arrest.

The child is accused of setting the fire by lighting a paper bag and a sandwich container while underneath the playground equipment, according to Piringer. The flames then spread to the playground’s rubber mulch.

Photos shared by Piringer show a thick black plume of smoke rising from the playground.

He said no injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

Update - Poolesville, MD, Playground fire @MontgomeryCoMD on Fisher Avenue has been extinguished. no injuries reported , @mcfrs PE714, B714 on scene https://t.co/mbktXNoRrL pic.twitter.com/SSo3H0pJPD — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 5, 2022

Poolesville is roughly 60 miles west of Annapolis.

