Child clings to edge of icy pond as officer rushes to rescue him, video shows

A police officer’s speedy rescue saved a child who fell through the ice in a pond, Arkansas police said.

Bodycam footage from Officer Troy Ellison shows him sprinting through a backyard and jumping a fence to get to the child hanging onto ice in a freezing pond. The rescue occurred on Saturday, Jan. 20, in Jonesboro, according to an incident report.

“He quickly located the child, crawled onto the ice, and pulled the child to safety with the help of Lt. Shon Morris and members of the Jonesboro Fire Department,” a Jan. 22 Facebook post by the Jonesboro Police Department said.

The child was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay, police told KAIT.

Jonesboro is about 130 miles northeast of Little Rock.

