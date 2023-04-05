Child comes forward after being allegedly abused by mother’s ex-boyfriend, BCSO says

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest on a mother and her ex-boyfriend on charges of child neglect and child abuse.

BCSO responded to a call at Bradford County Elementary School with the Department of Children and Families.

A child came forward and reported that their mother’s ex-boyfriend, Kevin Brown, had been abusing them.

The child said that the abuse was so severe that they could not sit or walk.

According to BCSO, the child would inform their mother, Rosa Cibany, about the abuse but the mother would respond saying they deserved it.

The doctors examination found that the victim’s injuries were consistent with their testimony and further stated that the child needed to see medical attention due to both suspects failing to do so after the incident occurred which was approximately 2 weeks prior.

Both suspects were interviewed at the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and subsequently arrested.

