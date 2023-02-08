A child is in critical condition after accidental shooting in Biloxi

A child is in critical condition after a Tuesday night shooting Biloxi police are calling an accident.

According to a press release, Biloxi police responded to the 200 block of Stennis Drive at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in response to a call regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one victim, who is under the age of 16. The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition before being transported to an out-of-state hospital for treatment.

According to police, they believe the shooting to be an accident and those involved are cooperating with police.

Stennis Drive appears to be the site of Westwick Apartments.