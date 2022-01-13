Toddler in critical condition after being accidentally shot in Phoenix

Phoenix police

A 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The child was in critical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The boy's immediate family was home at the time of the incident, but it was unknown who shot the gun, according to Sgt. Andy Williams.

The family members were speaking with the police, he said.

An investigation was conducted and more information is to come.

Reach breaking news intern Jane Florance at jflorance@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @Florance_Jane.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Child in critical condition after being accidentally shot in Phoenix