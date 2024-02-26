Child in critical condition after being shot in a car in Orange County

Police in Orange County are investigating after a young child was shot Sunday night while inside a car, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Officers with the Santa Ana Police Department responded to CHOC Children’s Hospital in Orange shortly after 8 p.m. in response to the shooting.

Authorities told KTLA that it appears that adults rushed the child to the hospital in critical condition, where they are currently undergoing surgery.

Details are extremely limited, and police said they are unclear if the incident was a drive-by shooting or someone shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

Investigators at CHOC Children’s Hospital seen gathering evidence after a child was shot while inside a vehicle on Feb. 25, 2024. (OnScene TV)

Bullet hole seen in a vehicle where a young child was shot in Orange County Feb. 25, 2024. (OnScene TV)

Bullet hole seen in a vehicle where a young child was shot in Orange County Feb. 25, 2024. (OnScene TV)

Officers with Santa Ana PD seen setting up a perimeter after a child was shot while inside a car on Feb. 25, 2024. (OnScene TV)

Officers with Santa Ana PD seen setting up a perimeter after a child was shot while inside a car on Feb. 25, 2024. (OnScene TV)

Video of the vehicle the victim was inside obtained by KTLA shows at least two bullet holes, one in the trunk of the vehicle and another on a rear side panel.

All north and southbound lanes of traffic on Main Street from 15th Street to 17th Street in Santa Ana have been closed while investigators attempt to locate a possible crime scene.

Woman attempts to kidnap 4-year-old at Target store in Los Angeles: police

No information on the child’s age or gender is being released at this time, officials added.

There have been no reports of other injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.