Child in critical condition after being shot near McDonald’s, MPD says

A child was shot Friday morning and rushed to the hospital from a McDonald’s near Chickasaw Gardens.

Memphis Police responded to the McDonald’s at 2994 Poplar Avenue

MFD told FOX13 News that the child shot is 7 years old, but we are working to confirm the age with MPD.

Police said he was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

The suspect is known to the child’s family, according to MPD.

At 10:43 am, officers responded to a shooting at 2994 Poplar Avenue. A juvenile victim was located and transported to LeBonheur critical. The suspect is known by the victim's family. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/ZDXYF58Vav — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 22, 2022

