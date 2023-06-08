Child in critical condition after being struck by Phoenix police SUV

Phoenix police car

A child was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a Phoenix police SUV on Wednesday evening.

Just before 6:00 p.m., a patrol officer and a police assistant were patrolling near 11th Avenue and Yuma Street when they saw a child running into the roadway from the front yard of a house, according to police.

The officer driving the SUV struck the child, then stopped to provide medical care. Phoenix firefighters also responded to the scene and took the child to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The officer who was driving was also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, police said.

Phoenix police said speed was not believed to be a factor in the crash and that officers were not responding to a call for service at the time.

The incident was under investigation by detectives with the Phoenix Police Vehicles Crimes Unit.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Child in critical condition after being struck by Phoenix police SUV