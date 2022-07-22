Child in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis, police say

A child is in critical condition after a shooting in South Memphis.

The shooting happened Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard around 9:08 p.m.

Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a shooting call and located the victim, who Memphis Fire (MFD) officials said was a male.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

At 9:08 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2200 Block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. Officers located a juvenile victim that was transported to ROH critical. No suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/HOmQcfbKXy — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 22, 2022

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: