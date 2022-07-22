Child in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
A child is in critical condition after a shooting in South Memphis.

The shooting happened Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard around 9:08 p.m.

Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a shooting call and located the victim, who Memphis Fire (MFD) officials said was a male.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

