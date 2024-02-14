Child in critical condition after shooting in Virginia Beach, police say

Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting that left a child in critical condition Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Peele Court following reports of gunfire, as well as a ShotSpotter alert at 6:16 p.m. They found a juvenile at the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Virginia Beach police.

No further information has been made available as of Tuesday evening.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com