Child critically wounded by stray bullet during Fourth of July celebrations in South L.A.

A 6-year-old boy was critically injured Tuesday when he was struck by a stray bullet during Fourth of July celebrations in South Los Angeles, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 700 block of East 40th Place in South L.A. The boy was standing outside when he was struck in the upper torso, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition. His parents were driving him to the hospital in a private vehicle when they flagged down an ambulance, which took him the rest of the way, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Sign up for Essential California, your daily guide to news, views and life in the Golden State.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.