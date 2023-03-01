Child custody dispute behind double shooting on Indy's northwest side, police said

A child custody feud was at the root of a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman critically injured on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to court documents.

Gerald Lewis III, 25, was killed about 9 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 4300 block of Mill View Court.

His girlfriend was shot in the hand and cheek, and the father of her son was preliminarily charged Tuesday in the deadly shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jailyn Hurt, 26, is facing preliminary charges of murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Hurt initially told investigators he did not go to the woman’s apartment the day of the shooting. Then he told the detective he did visit the apartment but left after no one answered the door, according to the affidavit.

Woman injured in shooting speaks to detective

The 23-year-old woman injured in the shooting told a detective that Hurt was supposed to bring her son over before the shooting. Hurt arrived at the apartment with another man, who waited outside, but he did not have her son with him, she told police.

“She stated that several times (Hurt) kept yelling at her boyfriend,” the affidavit reads.

Then Lewis and the woman were shot, her injuries so severe she was unable to dial 911. Someone nearby called 911 and told police they heard shots fired inside the apartment, then saw two men leaving the complex in a silver vehicle.

The woman told detectives Lewis did have a firearm but kept it under his arm on the couch and never pointed it.

While investigating, detectives learned there was no sign of forced entry into the apartment. Police found several fired shell casings near two different areas of blood on the floor and couch.

The injured woman’s father arrived at the apartment and told investigators his daughter was having an ongoing child custody, visitation and care dispute with Hurt over their son.

The silver car described by the 911 caller and its license plate were captured on multiple cameras in the area, according to the affidavit.

Detectives initially arrested Hurt on unrelated drug charges on the day of the shooting. He was still in custody Tuesday when he was arrested in connection with the shooting, according to police.

An attorney for Hurt was not yet listed in online court records before publication of this story.

