Child custody dispute leads to police shooting, pursuit

Newly released video by the Los Angeles Police Department shows an attempted murder and a police chase that ends in a crash, all stemming from a child custody dispute.

The incident occurred on Oct. 1 when Harbor Division officers responded to calls of a child custody dispute in the parking lot of a Target store at Gaffey Street and Capitol Drive in San Pedro, according to a LAPD news release.

In the video, the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Miesha Scott, is having a discussion with officers about why she’s refusing to return her 5-year-old son to his foster parents following a visitation.

“I’m having a hard time co-parenting with my cousin here,” Scott is heard saying in the video.

The 39-year-old tells officers that she’s distressed and as they question her about her son’s legal guardian, she becomes agitated. Police then call the Department of Children and Family Services, who confirm that Scott does not have custody, all of this while her 5-year-old is sitting in the back of a U-Haul pickup truck.

Video released by LAPD shows a child custody dispute in San Pedro on Oct. 1, 2023, that lead to a police shooting and pursuit. (LAPD)

A short time later, officers are able to get the child out of the pickup truck and peacefully transfer him to his foster parents, one of whom is Scott’s cousin.

The issue appears to be resolved, but as the 39-year-old woman starts to drive away, she turns the truck around and plows into the foster mother, barely missing one of the officers.

Another officer is seen in the video running toward the U-Haul and firing his gun in an attempt to stop it. Scott continues and leads authorities in a pursuit until she eventually crashes into a tree at Pacific Avenue and Paseo Del Mar.

Scott was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and taken into custody. She is facing two counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and felony evading.

The foster mother was treated for her injuries and is expected to recover.

No officers or other community members were injured during the incident, authorities said. LAPD’s specialized Force Investigation Division as well as the Forensic Science Division are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The complete investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police, the Board of Police Commissioners and the Office of the Inspector General to determine whether the use of force was justified and complied with department policies.

