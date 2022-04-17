UPDATE: 10-year-old girl’s death in Gwinnett County fire being investigated as homicide

A 10-year-old girl is dead after a fire at a Gwinnett County home early Sunday morning and police are now investigating her death as a homicide.

Firefighters received a call of two children under the age of 15 trapped in a burning home in the 4400 block of Beaver Road SW in unincorporated Loganville around 4:57 a.m.

A 15-year-old boy who was thought to be in the home was later found safe at another location.

The girl who died was found in a bedroom with no window access. She has not been identified.

Police said they are now investigating the girl’s death as a homicide and that the child’s sibling set the fire. It’s unclear if the sibling was the 15-year-old who was thought to be inside the home or another sibling.

Fire officials said that two adults, five children, two dogs and two cats lived at the home.

One adults and four of the children were home when the fire broke out. The two dogs survived, but both cats died.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It’s unclear how the child died or whether or not police have identified any suspects.

The Red Cross is helping the family with temporary shelter.

