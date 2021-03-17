Child killed, mother injured after dog attack in NJ

A dog attack left a child dead and his mother seriously injured in New Jersey, authorities say.

Video Transcript

- We're going to begin tonight with some breaking news. And a child has been attacked by a dog in Carteret, New Jersey. Shannon Sohn is live over the scene in NewsCopter 7 with the very latest. Shannon--

- Yes, police have just left this residential house, 49 East Laurel Street, after an ongoing investigation. And we are learning new things now, but it appears that this dog attack happened in the backyard. We've got some video that we can show you from just a few minutes ago, when police were collecting evidence in that backyard. Eyewitnesses did tell us, sources told us that there was a dog attack in this area and that a young child was involved. The mayor just tweeted out that two victims had to be airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. So the circumstances surrounding this are still in question. Was this a family pet? Was this a stray dog? Nobody knows at the current moment, but two people are now in critical condition after a dog attack, here in Carteret