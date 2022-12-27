A child is dead in North Miami Beach and the mother is in custody, police say
A mother has been taken into custody as a suspect in the death of her child at an apartment building, North Miami Beach police said Tuesday.
The agency’s Twitter account said there’s a homicide investigation at 1051 NE 163rd St.
This developing story will be updated.
— North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) December 27, 2022