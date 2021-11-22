Child death in Howland under investigation

Rosemary Lausier, Bangor Daily News, Maine

Nov. 21—Maine State Police were notified on Saturday about the death of a 3-year old boy in Howland, officials said.

Maine State Police's Major Crimes United is called to investigate the death of any Maine child under the age of 3, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

An autopsy will be conducted on the boy's body to determine the cause and manner of death, she said.

No additional information is available at this time.

