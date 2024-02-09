After child death, Trails Carolina calls sheriff's claims of no cooperation 'defamatory'

After the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office reported in a Feb. 6 news release that Trails Camp had "not completely cooperated" with an investigation following the Feb. 3 death of a 12-year-old boy at the wilderness therapy camp in Lake Toxaway, Trails Camp said the claim wasn't true.

"The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office press release distributed to the media on Feb. 7, 2024, does not present an accurate account of the facts nor the current state of the investigation," Trails Carolina said in a Feb. 8 news release.

Trails Carolina said the 12-year-old had enrolled at the camp on Feb. 2. The camp said that at approximately 8 a.m. Feb. 3, staff called 911 when the student did not respond to attempts to wake him. The student was unable to be resuscitated by emergency personnel.

Trails Carolina and the sheriff's office agree on those facts but not others. One of the main things Trails Carolina disagreed with was how the sheriff's office said there was no cooperation with the investigation.

"Trails staff initiated life-saving efforts and called EMS and the sheriff, and our staff have fully cooperated with the local law enforcement’s investigation, voluntarily presenting themselves for interviews with law enforcement and other related public agencies," the release said. "Any assertion to the contrary is false, reckless and defamatory. No other students were involved in any way, and all students were moved immediately so as to minimize the impact on them. Our students have cooperated to the extent authorized by their parents."

Trails Carolina also claimed the sheriff's office misconstrued the medical examiner's preliminary examination comments. The sheriff's office said the pathologist said the death was not normal and therefore suspicious. But the camp said the examiner said nothing of the sort.

"Trails has not been made aware of any suspicious preliminary findings by the medical examiner. Conversations with detectives and public agency personnel, interviews with staff and preliminary reports indicate that this was an accidental death," Trails Carolina said in the release.

John Nicholson, the public information officer with the sheriff's department, told the Times-News on Feb. 8 that the department stands behind its original news release.

"They cooperated a little bit, but not completely. That's why we had to get the two warrants to get the information we needed," he said.

The four Trails Carolina adult staff members who were assigned to the cabin where the child died were put on leave, according to Trails Carolina, which said it could not release names of the staff members.

"Trails has conducted an internal investigation of this incident, and the Trails facility has been investigated by outside professionals who are subject-matter experts. Both investigations have concluded that there is no evidence that Trails failed to properly supervise, no evidence that Trails caused harm and no evidence that conditions at Trails were unsafe or unhealthy," Trails Carolina said in the release. "As with most deaths outside a medical facility, an autopsy is being performed by the North Carolina medical examiner and, while the final report has not yet been released, the preliminary findings do not suggest that there is any evidence of foul play."

The camp is licensed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which conducts inspections there. Summer Tonizzo, a spokesperson for NCDHHS, told the Times-News on Feb. 8 that NCDHHS Division of Health Service Regulation staff have been at the camp for several days investigating the incident.

This is the second death at the camp since 2014, when a 17-year-old Atlanta boy died of hypothermia, according to past Times-News reporting. Authorities told the Times-News in 2014 that 17-year-old Alec Sanford Lansing of Atlanta was camping with Trails Carolina and ventured off on his own through the forest.

After a search for several hours, Lansing's body was found not far from facility.

