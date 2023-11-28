Child who died Monday in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building, police say

A child who died Monday in downtown Kansas City fell from an apartment building, police said.

Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said Tuesday that circumstances surrounding the fall, which was captured on surveillance footage, remain under investigation.

Police are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

It may take several weeks for investigators to receive reports from the medical examiner’s office and follow up on other leads in the investigation, Carlisle said. Any potential criminal charges will be sent to the prosecutor’s office once the investigation concludes.

Officers responded to the incident just after 11 a.m. at an apartment building in the 1000 block of Grand Boulevard, where they found a child under age 12 suffering from “bodily trauma” in an alleyway.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and hasn’t been identified by police.