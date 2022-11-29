Child dies of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

Nov. 29—Gun Barrel City Police and Fire Departments responded to a carbon monoxide poisoning Saturday that claimed the life of a 6-year old child.

First responders found three children and a woman in the home around 9:03 a.m. Nov. 26 in the 100 block of Garrett Lane.

Police, firefighters and EMS attempted life saving measures and all four patients were transported to UT Health Texas Cedar Creek Lake.

A 3-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were transferred to Children's Hospital in Fort Worth and were listed in critical condition at press time. The woman is expected to recover.

According to the Gun Barrel City Police Department, it notified Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse and requested assistance from the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force. Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer, was also notified and a District Attorney Investigator was requested for assistance.

Investigators from the Gun Barrel City Police Department, Crimes Against Children Task Force and the District Attorney's office responded. The Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Gun Barrel City Police Department.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Facts about Carbon Monoxide

—Often called the invisible killer, carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas created when fuels —gasoline, wood, charcoal, natural gas, propane, oil, and methane — burn incompletely.

—Equipment and vehicles powered by internal combustion engines are a common source of carbon monoxide. Vehicles running in an attached garage or generators running inside a home or attached garage, can quickly produce dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

—The dangers of CO depend on a number of variables, including the person's health and activity level. Infants, pregnant women, and people with physical conditions that limit their body's ability to use oxygen can be more severely affected by lower concentrations of CO than healthy adults would be.

—A person can be poisoned by a small amount of CO over a longer period of time or by a large amount of CO over a shorter amount of time.

—Low level CO poisoning can often be confused with flu symptoms, food poisoning, and other illnesses. Some symptoms include shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, lightheadedness or headaches.

—When extremely high CO levels are present, confusion, incapacitation and loss of consciousness can occur within minutes.

—Interconnected CO alarms offer the best protection; when one sounds, they all do. A licensed electrician can install hard-wired interconnected CO alarms, or homeowners can install wireless alarms, plug-in alarms, or battery operated alarms.