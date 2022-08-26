Child dies after being found in vehicle parked at Texas elementary school, cops say

A 5-year-old boy died after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle parked at a Texas elementary school, according to district police.

La Joya Independent School District Police Chief Raul Gonzalez said authorities were called to Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary at 4:04 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

The child was taken to the campus nurse office, where CPR was attempted on the boy, Gonzalez said during a district news conference. They were unable to resuscitate him.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says Emergency Medical Service responders arrived at the scene and pronounced the child dead.

The vehicle he was found in belongs to a campus staff member, Gonzalez said, and the child was related to the employee. Authorities did not say how the boy was related or how long he might have been in the car.

The boy’s cause of death has not been released, and an investigation is ongoing.

La Joya ISD superintendent Gisela Saenz said the district is providing counseling support to students and staff.

“I ask the community to keep the family, our students and our staff at Americo Paredes Elementary in their thoughts and their prayers as they navigate through this tragic event,” she said.

Witnesses and those with additional information are asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous should call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.

Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, in Mission, is part of the McAllen–Edinburg–Mission metropolitan area along the southern Texas border.

