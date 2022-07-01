Child dies after being left in hot car outside Danielsville Walgreens. Here's what we know

A 1-year-old child died Thursday after being left in a hot car in Danielsville.

Madison County Sheriff Michael More said his office was notified of the child's death around 1:30 p.m. He said the child had been left in a vehicle outside a Walgreens store for about three to four hours.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation, Moore said.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened?

The mother of the 1-year-old left the child in a Mazda SUV for several hours outside of a Danielsville Walgreens store, according to authorities.

She reportedly told police she didn't realize she had not dropped the child off at daycare before arriving at work. About four hours later, she returned to the vehicle, found the child and called 911.

The child was taken to an Athens hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered

Will charges be filed?

Authorities have not announced any charges, but Moore said evidence collected will be submitted to the District Attorney's office to determine if charges are warranted.

Safety checklist

The group Kids and Cars has compiled a checklist to help prevent children from being left alone in cars and getting into parked cars.

Make a habit of opening the back door every time you park to ensure no one is left behind.

To enforce this habit, place an item that you can’t start your day without in the back seat. (employee badge, laptop, phone, handbag, etc.)

Clearly announce and confirm who is getting each child out of the vehicle. Miscommunication can lead to everyone thinking someone else removed the child.

Ask your child care provider to call you right away if your child hasn’t arrived as scheduled.

Keep vehicles locked at all times, especially in the garage or driveway. Ask neighbors and visitors to do the same.

Never leave car keys within reach of children.

If a child is missing, immediately check the inside, floorboards and trunk of all vehicles in the area very carefully

Teach children to honk the horn if they become stuck inside a car.

