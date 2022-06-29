Child dies after car goes into Lake Cushman; driver arrested for alleged vehicular homicide

A child is dead after a car went over an embankment and into Lake Cushman in Mason County, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:10 p.m. on June 27, deputies responded to a report of an incident involving a single car around milepost 13 on State Route 119 at Lake Cushman.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the area is commonly known as “Party Rock.”

Deputies were told that a car went over the embankment and was submerged in the water.

Two adults got out of the car, but a two-year-old girl did not manage to escape.

Witnesses and one of the adults were able to get into the water and rescue the child.

They attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived.

The girl was airlifted to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma but died of her injuries.

Deputies arrested the male driver and booked him into Mason County Jail on charges of vehicular homicide.