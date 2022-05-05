Child dies after driver slams head-on into family’s car carrying 4 kids, SC cops say

A child died after a South Carolina driver slammed into a car carrying five family members, officials said.

Several other children were hurt in the crash that happened early Thursday, May 5, according to a news release from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, officials say a 46-year-old man accused of crashing into the family’s car could face a DUI charge.

Deputies said the man was in a Honda sedan at about 12:30 a.m. when he went across the center line of a highway. His car then hit the family’s Chevrolet head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said it happened near S.C. Highways 162 and 164 in Hollywood. The area is roughly 25 miles west of Charleston.

Of the four children inside the Chevrolet, one was seriously hurt and two others had minor injuries. The fourth child — the youngest in the car — died in a hospital, the sheriff’s office wrote.

Behind the wheel of the Chevrolet was an 18-year-old, who officials said wasn’t seriously hurt.

“The driver of the Honda, a 46-year-old North Charleston man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “He is expected to be arrested on a charge of felony driving under the influence upon his release. CCSO will identify the suspect at that time.”

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office didn’t immediately provide additional details to McClatchy News on May 5.

