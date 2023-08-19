Child dies after drowning in family swimming pool in Northern Kentucky

A 5-year-old child drowned in a family’s above ground swimming pool in Northern Kentucky Friday.

Family members found Aldon Wade Eveland unresponsive in the pool on the 1400 block of Clermont Court, and deputies responded at about 4:30 p.m., the Boone County sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Relatives pulled the boy from the water and performed CPR until deputies and Florence Fire/EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures, according to the sheriff’s office. Aldon was airlifted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The location is in the Oakbrook community near Florence.

The sheriff’s office said no criminal charges are expected in the case.

Drownings account for 8% of unintentional injury deaths among Kentucky children, according to a 2021 report from the Child Fatality Review Panel, and from 2015 to 2020, 10 to 13 children drowned in Kentucky each year.