Jan. 30—HAMBDEN — A 9-year-old boy died on Sunday after a two-vehicle crash on Route 608 south of Route 6, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Chardon Post.

Koby Looman, 9, was transported to UH Geauga Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

A sport-utility vehicle driven by 39-year-old Elizabeth Looman was southbound on State Route 608 around 1:28 p.m. when the vehicle drove partially off the west side of the road, drove back onto the roadway and went left of center, striking another SUV driven by Kristen Goecke, the report states.

Goecke's vehicle ytaveled off the east said of the road. She was transported to UH Geneva Medical Center by ambulance for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries, the release states.

Six occupants of the vehicle driven by Looman were transported to UH Geauga Medical Center. Five of the occupants sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

All seven of the people involved were wearing seat belts and alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the crash, the report indicates.

Assistance on the scene was provided by the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, Hambden Fire Department, Chardon Fire Department and Leroy Fire Department.

A gofundme account was set up for the family seeking $2,000 to help whatever expenses they may have during this difficult time. As of 5 p.m. on Monday almost $70,000 had been raised.