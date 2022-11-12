Child dies after Hillsborough shooting, deputies say

A child has died after a shooting Friday morning in Seffner, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile was shot in the 4000 block of Brower Drive around 3:30 a.m., the agency said in a news release Friday night. The child was taken to an area hospital, where they later died.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide the name, age or gender of the juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities ask anyone who has information about the fatal shooting to call 813-247-8200.