Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas; officials release few details

Officials at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas say they're investigating a child's death at the base nearly a week ago but are releasing very few details to the public.

A news release issued Wednesday by the base said the child died on Sept. 21 but did not include their name, sex or age.

"Attempts to revive the child by first responders were unsuccessful," the three-paragraph release said.

Base officials did not immediately respond to USA TODAY on Wednesday for more information.

'Happy' to be going home": American soldier Travis King in US custody after North Korea expulsion

Otter attacks Florida man: Rabid otter bites Florida man 41 times while he was feeding birds

Child's identity, cause and manner of death not released

Officials did not say how it appears the child died or whether foul play is suspected.

They also did not say who found the child or where, or whether the child lived on base.

"The investigation remains open and ongoing pending medical examiner results," the release said. "No further details can be released at this time."

The child's cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas