Child dies after reported fight at an Eastern North Carolina high school, officials say

A child is dead and another was injured after a stabbing at an Eastern North Carolina school, police said.

A fight was reported at about 7 a.m. at Northside High School in Jacksonville, 120 miles southeast of Raleigh, according to video from a news conference posted on the city’s Department of Public Safety Facebook page.

At about 8:45 a.m., officials said students were dismissed from school.

An investigation was ongoing as of 11 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.