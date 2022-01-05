Child dies, shot with BB gun at Anderson residence early Wednesday

A 2-year-old girl died Wednesday morning after being shot with a BB gun, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Carr Court near Belton, said Deputy Coroner Don McCown.

The child's name has not been made public.

According to Sgt. J.T. Foster of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the shooting initially appears to be an accident.

The person who fired the gun, whose name has not been made public, was using the gun in an attempt to shoot a varmint, according to witness accounts, Foster said.

McCown said witnesses said the gun was in a sling and as it was pulled out onto someone’s shoulder, the gun fired and struck the child in the chest.

The shooting will continue to be investigated with a team including the state Department of Social Services, the Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office, Foster said.

Please subscribe to the Independent Mail at independentmail.com/subscribe

Mike Ellis lives in Powdersville and tells South Carolina stories with a focus on Anderson County and Pickens County along with faith and investigations. He's always looking for the next story that people need to read, please send any tips or feedback to mellis@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Child dies in Anderson after being shot with BB gun early Wednesday