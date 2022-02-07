Child dies in sledding accident in Green Township, another injured

A 3-year-old child was killed and a 4-year-old hospitalized after a snow sled they were riding in Green Township was struck by a sport utility vehicle on Sunday.

Township police did not release the names of the children involved, pending notification of next of kin, but said the 4-year-old is in stable condition at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

The children were riding the sled west down a hill behind the 5400 block of Bluesky Drive when it entered Northcrest Lane and was struck by a 2004 Ford Explorer southbound on Northcrest about 3:30 p.m., police said.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was not injured. Police also did not release the driver's name.

Police said speed, alcohol and other drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The wreck remains under investigation and anyone with information about it is asked to call police at 513-574-0007or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

