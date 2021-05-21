Child dies after Southern Calif. road rage shooting

Reuters Videos

G7 foreign ministers this month scolded both China and Russia, casting the Kremlin as malicious and Beijing as a bully, but beyond words there were few concrete steps aside from expressing support for Taiwan and Ukraine.The G7, in a 12,400-word communique, said Russia was a destabilizing influence on the world because of its 2014 annexation of Crimea, its build up on Ukraine's border and its meddling in the internal affairs of other countries.Kelin said the G7's critique was biased, confrontational, lacked substance and was stoking anti-Western feelings among Russians, while its aggressive attitude towards Russia and China was pushing the two powers together."This is a dangerous game," Kelin, 64, told Reuters. "Russia and China have enormous potential in different fields - in the economy, in technology, in military capacities, in politics - this potential is spread around the world.""We are not allies with China, however pushing Russia and China, it closes our ranks with China - in that sense we are more and more united against challenges that are being presented from the West."Russia, the world's largest country by territory, denies it meddles beyond its borders and says the West is gripped by anti-Russian hysteria.