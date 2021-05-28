Child dies after stray bullet hit her while she was bouncing on trampoline

Pastor Brian Herron prays for the families of Trinity Ottoson-Smith and Ladavionne Garrett Jr. during a prayer vigil at North Memorial hospital after three children were shot in the last week in Minneapolis, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

A chid has died after being struck by a stray bullet while she was bouncing on a trampoline.

Minneapolis police said that nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith died two weeks after being shot in the head while playing with friends in the city.

Investigators said the gunman was driving down an alley when they fired at a residence, hitting Trinity.

No-one else was injured in the shocking incident.

The shooter was in a red four-door Ford vehicle that drove away after the shooting, police said.

“For the last 12 days, that child has fought for her life and today, that fight ended,” said police spokesperson John Elder on Thursday.

“Our baby Trinity passed today. God got her now,” wrote her father, Raishawn Smith, on social media.

Trinity's stepmother, Korrina Smith, added, “They took our girl from us. They robbed Trinity of the beautiful life she was living.”

Trinity was one of three children shot in Minneapolis within a matter of weeks, police say.

Authorities are also investigating the shooting of 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr, and 6-year-old Aniya Allen, who died from her injuries last week.

A $30,000 reward has been offered for information leading to arrests in connection to the three shootings.

“We have gotten a great number of tips. I don't know if that is because of the enhanced reward or the sheer shock and horror of having three children ages six, nine and ten all shot by gunfire,” added Mr Elder.