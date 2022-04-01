Child dies in Tanglewood Middle School shooting: Here's what we know

A child has died following a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville Thursday.

At 12:30 p.m., a school resource officer requested emergency backup after a student was shot, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said.

Another student was taken into custody, according to Sheriff Hobart Lewis.

About 100 deputies from across the area responded, Lewis said.

Students were taken from the school to a Simpsonville church to be reunited with their families.

"I have spoken with Sheriff Lewis and SLED Chief (Mark) Keel about the shooting at Tanglewood Middle School," South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tweeted. "I’m grateful for the officers and agents who responded quickly and admirably to an immensely difficult situation."

'That was my man': Child killed in school shooting at Tanglewood Middle in Greenville SC

More Details: Student in custody after fatal shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville SC

Here's what we know for Friday:

A child was killed in the shooting at Tanglewood Middle School

Marshall Jackson, who identified himself as the child's grandfather, told The Greenville News his grandson died in the shooting at the middle school.

The 12-year-old was shot at least once in the 700 wing of the school, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Student in custody, could be charged with murder

A 12-year-old student was taken into custody away from the Tanglewood Middle School campus, according to Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

The student is being taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia and the Sheriff's Office is planning to pursue charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm on school property and unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under 18, the Sheriff's Office said.

Did the students know each other?

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the students knew each other but a motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Story continues

Vigil held in front of school Thursday

A prayer vigil was held in front of Tanglewood Middle School Thursday evening and a second vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Friday at Grace Bible Church in Greenville County.

Where is Tanglewood Middle School?

Tanglewood Middle School is located on Merriwoods Drive in Greenville, South Carolina, and serves grades 6 through 8.

814 students were enrolled at the school for the 2021 -2022 year, according to a report to parents and the community.

History of school shootings in South Carolina

The shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville marked another incident in a long history of school shootings in South Carolina.

» Sept. 26, 1988: Two 8-year-olds were killed in a school shooting at Oakland Elementary School in Greenwood

» January 1994: A 17-year-old was fatally shot by a fellow student at Eau Claire High School in Columbia.

» October 1995: Suspended student shot a teacher in the face at Blackville-Hilda High School in Blackville and then fatally shot himself.

» September 2016: 6-year-old Jacob Hall was killed in a shooting at Townville High School in Anderson County.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville SC middle school shooting: Child killed, student in custody