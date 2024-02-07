Child dies at Transylvania County wilderness therapy camp, 2nd death since 2014

The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy who died Feb. 3 at Trails Carolina, which operates as a wilderness therapy camp in Lake Toxaway.

It is the second death of a resident there since 2014.

Trails Carolina, located at 500 Winding Gap Road, is licensed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a residential therapeutic camp. NCDHHS conducts inspections at the camp. A spokesperson said it was notified of the death on the camp earlier this week.

"While we cannot comment on ongoing or possible investigations, Trails Carolina notified NCDHHS Division of Health Service Regulation of a client death on Feb. 3. We extend our sympathy to the person’s family and friends," Summer Tonizzo, NCDHHS spokesperson, said in a Feb. 7 email to the Times-News.

According to a 2021 WBTV.com article, the last three NCDHHS inspections took place in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Transylvania County Sheriff Chuck Owenby told the Times-News on Feb. 7 the death involved "a lot of moving parts" and that it was still an ongoing investigation.

"The manner of death is still under investigation at this time," he said. "We're waiting on autopsy results and other parts of the investigation."

According to previous Times-News reporting, a teenager died at the camp in 2014.

Authorities told the Times-News in 2014 that 17-year-old Alec Sanford Lansing of Atlanta was camping with Trails Carolina and ventured off on his own through the forest around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10. On Nov. 24, 2014, pathologist Dr. William Selby conducted the autopsy and listed the teen's cause of death as “hypothermia.” Selby also noted Lansing suffered a “broken hip” as an additional significant factor in his autopsy.

Trails Carolina's website says its goal is to provide "an impactful opportunity for students and their families to interrupt the negative acting out and begin the healing process." The website says the camp combines "the proven impact of a wilderness experience with a residential and academic base campus environment."

According to previous Times-News reporting, Trails Carolina leased and renovated the former Eckerd camp property in 2012 and opened the Academy of Trails Carolina, "a therapeutically supported academic program" for boys in grades nine through 12.

The residential school is designed for teens who have already undergone a wilderness therapy program, but need additional help dealing with issues such as anger management or defiance before returning home, Candace Bynum, the admissions coordinator at Trails Carolina, told the Times-News in 2012.

Calls made to the camp Feb. 7 were not returned.

This story will be updated.

