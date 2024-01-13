Child dies, two others injured in Independence house fire Saturday: police
A child is dead and two others are hospitalized with injuries after a house fire in Independence on Saturday, Independence Police said.
Fire crews responded to the 2200 block of James Downey Road around 11 a.m. Upon further investigation, responders later found that a child had died.
Independence Police said fire investigators are working with the fire department and the fire marshal to determine the cause of the fire.
The investigation is ongoing.