Child dies, two others injured in Independence house fire Saturday: police

Kendrick Calfee

A child is dead and two others are hospitalized with injuries after a house fire in Independence on Saturday, Independence Police said.

Fire crews responded to the 2200 block of James Downey Road around 11 a.m. Upon further investigation, responders later found that a child had died.

Independence Police said fire investigators are working with the fire department and the fire marshal to determine the cause of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

