UPDATE: Coroner IDs child dead weeks after reportedly falling into Springfield pool

A child has died more than two weeks after reportedly falling into a Springfield swimming pool.

Leon Arnold, 1, died Monday at Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police and medics were called to the 200 block of North Clairmont Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 31 for reports of a missing child.

When they arrived on scene, Arnold was unresponsive, in the front yard of the address.

Arnold was believed to have been missing at least 15 minutes. Police told our crews that they suspected he may have fallen into a swimming pool.

He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

