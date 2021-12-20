Child dies when wrong-way driver crashes head-on into a family of six, Texas cops say

An 18-year-old Texas driver slammed head-on into a car carrying a family of six on Sunday, Dec. 19, killing a young child and severely injuring a teenage boy.

Christopher Fowler, of Northlake, was driving his 2007 Nissan Xterra the wrong way down U.S. 287, in Rhome, when he crashed into the family at 1:24 a.m., according to the Rhome Police Department.

A 5-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was taken by helicopter to a hospital with “severe injuries,” Rhome police said.

Fowler didn’t stop to help and didn’t call 911, according to police; he simply drove away from the scene.

Later that day, authorities tracked down Fowler at his home in Northlake, by members of the Rhome Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety.

He was arrested at 4:36 p.m. on charges of manslaughter and accident involving injury or death, police said.

Rhome police will continue investigating the incident along with DPS, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers.

Rhome is about 25 miles north of Fort Worth, where Texas 114 connects with U.S. 287.

