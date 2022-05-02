Child discover floating body in Scootney Reservoir

A body was discovered floating in the Scootney Reservoir by children who were fishing, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 1, deputies responded to the call around 7:00 p.m. and discovered human remains which were in an advanced state of decomposition.

The identity of the body is unknown.

Detectives and the State Crime Lab will be joined by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office in the investigation.

Franklin County Sheriff said they do not have any reports of missing persons or have responded to any suspicious activities in the area.

Investigators are working with area law enforcement partners to review missing person reports in the basin.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP







