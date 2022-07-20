A child drop-off turned argument ended with dad's fatal shooting on Brookside Avenue

Micah Anderson, 38, died with his son's yellow backpack in his right hand.

What was supposed to be a child drop-off July 14 devolved into a dispute that turned into a shooting, resulting in the Brookside Avenue homicide.

Indianapolis police announced the arrest of Tymani Johnson on Friday in connection with Anderson's killing.

Anderson's body was found in the middle of the street in the 1800 block of Brookside Avenue just before 5 p.m.

A probable cause affidavit for Johnson's arrest said the mother of Anderson's son was unloading their son and his car seat from a Jeep Cherokee when she and Anderson got into an argument. Johnson, the woman's boyfriend, was sitting in the passenger's side of the vehicle. The mother got back into the Jeep and Anderson followed her to the driver's side door, where they continued arguing, the affidavit stated.

The argument didn't get loud or violent, a witness told police.

As the argument continued, a witnesses said they heard a gunshot and saw Johnson holding a handgun.

A witness told police Anderson had a handgun in his waistband but never grabbed it. The Jeep sped down the road as Anderson lay bleeding in the street.

Anderson's son was sitting in the yard during the shooting.

Detectives spoke to Anderson's family and identified the son's mother. Department of Child Services was called because both parents were involved in the shooting.

At about 9 p.m. July 14 an Indiana State Trooper stopped the Jeep westbound on I-70 near Terre Haute. There was a third person in the car and all three were taken into custody.

Johnson declined to give a statement to police, the affidavit said. Johnson does not have an attorney listed as of Tuesday.

Anyone worried about their safety during a child custody exchange can do the drop-off at an IMPD district office, IMPD said in an email. They also recommended that a grandparent do the exchange if parents wish to avoid contact. A list of IMPD district offices can be found online at indy.gov/activity/find-your-police-district.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: A child drop-off turned argument resulted in a homicide Thursday