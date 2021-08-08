Child drowned in Chaska Saturday after walking away from home

A 5-year-old child drowned Saturday evening in a Chaska lake after leaving home on foot, police said Sunday.

About 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Chaska police responded to a report of a missing 5-year-old on the 800 block of Walnut Place in the southwestern suburb. The child likely walked away from a residence alone.

Officers began looking for the child, with six agencies assisting by using a drone, helicopter, search-and-rescue dogs and on-foot searchers, a Chaska police department release said.

First responders found the child unconscious in the water at the Brickyard Clayhole, a local lake. Lifesaving efforts were performed on-site and the child was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, likely of an accidental drowning, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation by Chaska police.

Chaska Police Chief Ryan Seibert called the incident a tragedy and said the department's thoughts are with the child's family, the release said.

The Brickyard Clayhole is less than 500 feet from the 800 block of Walnut Place.

