Child exploitation experts: If app has messaging feature, predators could find them

DELTONA — Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the sexually explicit messages a 29-year-old Cocoa Beach man sent a 12-year-old girl he met on the Wink app were unlike anything he's seen in 36 years of working in law enforcement.

He also told attendees of Wednesday evening's youth safety forum, held in City Hall, about the 11-year-old Port Orange girl, who after getting the prank idea on YouTube, was arrested after falsely reporting a kidnapping.

Those were just some of the incidents that led the sheriff's office to team up with the Florida Department of Children and Families for a series of meetings so that parents, grandparents and guardians could gain a better understanding of online predators and related dangers to children.

"The objective of this is when you leave here tonight, you are a little bit smarter about what's going on," Chitwood said. "Some things are going to be eye-opening, some things you may know, some resources you may not have been aware of."

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood speaks during a youth safety forum at Deltona City Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Additional forums are scheduled for Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 in DeBary and Pierson, respectively.

Two additional meetings are scheduled for later this month.

Chitwood told the few children in attendance that if they ever receive such messages to immediately notify a parent or adult they trust.

"There's no embarrassment to saying 'I got this text message, where do I go from here?'" the sheriff said.

Communication is key

Detective Lance LaMee echoed Chitwood's sentiments about the importance of communication, especially with so-called "sextortion" cases on the rise.

"There's no single app that you need to watch out for, you need to watch out for all of them," LaMee said.

He said conversations that lead to sextortion are often started on gaming consoles, such as Xbox and PlayStation.

LaMee said children may think they're in an online relationship with someone, but that person will eventually ask for explicit images. That predator will continue to ask for more, and if the child refuses, they're threatened.

LaMee said the predator may threaten to release the explicit material to the child's friends and family or the predator may threaten physical harm.

The child who is a victim of financial sextortion is typically a boy between the ages of 14 and 17; the child who is a victim of sexually-based extortion is typically a girl between the ages of 10 and 17, according to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.

"If somebody's asking you for something on the internet, and you don't know who that person is, please reach out to your parents," LaMee said. "Your friends that are online may not be your actual friends in real life."

'Anybody can become a victim'

After LaMee's presentation, Marina Anderson, the statewide human trafficking coordinator with the Florida Department of Children and Families, said it's not just children who are in more vulnerable circumstances, such as living in poverty or in foster care, who could fall victim to an online predator.

"Anybody can become a victim; I cannot stress that enough," Anderson said.

She said child predators are "master manipulators" who will invest time in finding a child's weakness.

Anderson said victims often tell her that the main reason they were drawn to the person who turned out to be a predator was that they listened to them.

She encouraged parents, grandparents and guardians to maintain an open dialogue with the children in their care.

"If you don't listen to them about those little things, guess what, they're not going to come to you for the big ones," Anderson said.

When are the future youth safety forums?

Each meeting is scheduled to run from 6-7:30 p.m.

Aug. 28: DeBary City Hall, 16 Colomba Road

Aug. 29: Mission San Jose of Saint Peter, 165 Emporia Road, Pierson

Helpful sites and resources

DFInow.org: Free lessons for guardians and children on topics including relationships, substance use, using digital media in a safe and positive way and more.

Protectyoungeyes.com/apps: Offers reviews and explanations of more than 100 social networking and gaming apps.

Missingkids.org/gethelpnow: Includes information on what to do if your child goes missing, what to do if explicit photos are shared and more.

Icactaskforce.org: Offers free training materials and resources on identifying and preventing child exploitation and what to do if you're a victim of sextortion.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia officials warn parents of child predators, online dangers