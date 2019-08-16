Child fatally shot after startling man sleeping on couch

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Police in Alabama say a 7-year-old boy was fatally shot after he woke up a man who was sleeping on a couch.

Omarion Greenhouse woke up about midnight Friday. He walked into the living room where Willie Sankey was asleep on the couch, Montgomery police said.

Omarion startled the man who grabbed his gun inside the trailer park home. The man shot Omarion, killing him.

Police arrested Sankey, 32, on a capital murder charge after responding to the home about 12:45 a.m. He is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

According to court records, Sankey is charged under a subsection of the capital murder code that makes it a capital offense to kill a child younger than 14.

Willie Sankey was charged with capital murder in the death of 7-year-old Omarion Greenhouse. More

Omarion was still alive when police and fire medics arrived, according to a Montgomery Police Department news release. Omarion was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police didn't provide any additional information as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Child startles sleeping man who grabs gun, kills him



