Child fatally struck by bus in Brooklyn Park

A Metro Transit bus struck and killed a child Wednesday morning in Brooklyn Park.

The child was struck shortly before 6 a.m. on northbound County Road 81 south of 71st Avenue. Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the child was pronounced dead at 6:13 a.m., according to Metro Transit.

No passengers were on the bus at the time and the driver will undergo drug and alcohol testing and be placed on administrative leave during an investigation, Metro Transit said in a news release.

The Metro Transit Police Department reconstruction team will lead the investigation, with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity.

